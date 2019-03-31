× Blytheville residents fed up with violence after another fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A community in Blytheville, Arkansas is rattled after they say a man was shot and killed in front of a convenience store.

Neighbors say it happened at Danny’s Store on 21st Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. They told WREG several shots were fried and a man standing near the front door was killed.

The victim’s family was too upset to go on camera, but his uncle identified the victim as Malik Holliman. He was just 20-years-old.

“It’s out of control,” said one neighbor who calls himself Keen Lo. He told us he was shot when he was a teenager and has lost loved ones. “I lost so many people out here. They aren’t solving our cases. I feel like it’s nothing can do to help us,” he said.

WREG tried talking to police about it, but were told we would have to wait until Monday when the chief gets in.

The city’s paper, the NEA Town Courier, reports warrants were issued for two men, Rakeem Harris and Renaldre “Dre” Harris, in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

Again, no one at the police department would confirm that.

“This is a good neighborhood. If they cleaned it up and gave the kids something to do, I think they would stay out of trouble,” said neighbor Ruthie Johnson.

And many more expressed similar concerns off camera as we stood outside the store Sunday.

It was evident many are fed up and hoping for change.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s too much,” said Johnson.