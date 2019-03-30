× Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into sheriff vehicle

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges after crashing into a stationary Shelby County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Saturday morning.

Anna Hays, 24, is charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.

According to the incident report, a SCSO deputy was outside of his vehicle beside the road at 1801 Houston Levee Road when Hays’ vehicle hit the back of the deputy’s car. She received minor injuries.

Hays had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her when other officers arrived, the affidavit said.

She told deputies she had just left a nearby bar and was heading home. She said she had “two or three vodka drinks” from the bar.

Hays was unable to complete a field sobriety test and allowed officers to draw blood for a test.

She was taken to Jail East on multiple charges. SCSO released a photo of the deputy vehicle after the crash.