× One person killed, another injured in shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting in the airport area.

Memphis police responded to the 2900 block of Southwell Street sometime after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim showed up in the 2900 block of Lamar with gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story.