Officials looking for driver of vehicle found near homicide scene

This silver vehicle may be connected to a Carroll County homicide case.

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are seeking public assistance in finding the driver of a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide Friday evening in Carroll County.

James Dale Kelly, 19, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a home Friday in the 7000 block of Buena Vista Road.

Authorities located surveillance video that showed a silver vehicle leaving the scene. This vehicle could belong to a suspect or a witness, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or was in the area near the time of the homicide is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947.

