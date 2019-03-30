Mother charged after allegedly shooting son in argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is charged after her son was shot following an argument in the Highland Heights area early Saturday morning.

Police said Debra Hall got into a fight with her son Saturday morning on Gordon Street in Highland Heights and ended up pulling a gun out. Now her son is recovering at Regional One Hospital.

When the son was brought to the hospital around 3 a.m., he was in critical condition.

Neighbors said they heard a gunshot and then saw the girlfriend of the man who was shot in the street yelling for someone to go back inside the house to get her three young children.

Other occupants of the house said the victim, Terran Martin, got into an argument with his mother, Hall. Then Hall pulled a gun out of her purse, came at Martin, and the gun went off.

Neighbors said there have never been any problems at the house before, and they were surprised to hear who was responsible.

"Yeah, mother and son. I don't understand why you shoot your son. I don't understand that," one neighbor said.

Hall was taken to Methodist Hospital and released, but police have not said what she was being treated for. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.