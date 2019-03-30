Arkansas panel rejects Bible course requirement for schools

Posted 2:19 pm, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, March 30, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Senate panel has rejected a bill that requires public schools offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.

The Senate Education Committee on Friday rejected the bill that would have required a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one.

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn’t require schools to do so. A handful of schools around the state currently offer the course.

The course would have been taught in what the legislation calls a “nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students.”

The House approved the measure last week.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.