Woman identified in animal cruelty case in Cordova

CORDOVA — Memphis police have identified the woman at the center of an animal cruelty case in Cordova.

Charlotte Creasy is facing aggravated cruelty to animals charges after a hazmat team retrieved multiple animals from a home on Cairn Creek Drive Thursday night.

Memphis Animal Services first got a call about several animals not have access to food or water. Police then took over the investigation took Creasy into custody.

Memphis Animal Services says about 25 cats were taken from the home but they do not have an exact number.

The is still an on-going investigation.