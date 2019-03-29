× Suspect arrested in Texas after Hyde Park triple shooting left one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to the triple shooting on March 24 that left one man dead and two other people injured in Hyde Park.

Isaiah French was arrested in Bowie County, Texas, and officials said he is thought to be responsible for the shooting that killed 40-year-old Gary Ballard.

Two other people were also critically injured and taken to the hospital. Ballard was dead when officers arrived that the scene.

French is currently at Bowie County jail and will soon be extradited back to Tennessee.