Police investigating shooting in Fox Meadows

Posted 7:50 am, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, March 29, 2019

Police on the scene of a shooting at a Fox Meadows apartment complex.

FOX MEADOWS — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an argument turned violent in Fox Meadows Friday morning.

Memphis police said it all started around 6:30 a.m. when two men got into a fight about who should be at the Eden at Watersedge apartment complex. The argument turned physical and eventually shots were fired.

The fire department said they took one person to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene after the incident but is known.

