Man indicted in killing of girlfriend in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge months after police say he shot and killed a 25-year-old woman in Whitehaven.

Derearick Fisher, 37, was jailed in Shelby County on a $2 million bond.

According to police, first responders were called to the 1700 block of Graceland Cove in October 2018 and found Demiryaul Mays dead from an injury to the back of the head.

Fisher told police initially that she had shot herself during an argument. He then reportedly changed his story, saying that the gun had accidentally fired as they struggled for the weapon.

WREG first reported that he was charged with second-degree murder, but it appears those charges have been upgraded to first degree.