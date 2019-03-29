Live at 9: Monster Jam, Chris Sickels & Sheryl Underwood

The Tennessee legislature update

Tennessee state lawmakers passed a variety of measures at the capitol this week, including a bill to ban local governments from regulating certain plastic bags and utensils.  Other bills up for debate include a sweeping voucher proposal for school children, a bathroom bill and a repeal on an amusement tax on gym memberships.

Representatives Mark White and Jesse Chism stopped by to break it all down.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam will be at the Landers Center in Southaven this weekend.

Krysten Anderson, the first female driver of Grave Digger, joined us to tell us all about the fun.

Illustrator Chris Sickels

We all know who Elvis Presley is, but illustrator Chris Sickels hopes to give the younger generation a crash course on all things Elvis.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood

Television, radio and standup comedy, Cheryl Underwood does it all. This weekend you can catch her at Chuckles Comedy House.

