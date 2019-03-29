× Funeral announced for Memphis Lt. Myron Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends, family and colleagues will gather this weekend to honor the life of late Memphis Police Lt. Myron Fair.

Fair, 49, died on March 21 after his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Raleigh.

According to court documents, Fair was stopped at the intersection of Austin Peay and Yale when a Dodge Durango hit his Nissan Altima from behind. Fair died at the scene. He was off duty at the time of the crash.

Fair began his career with the Memphis Police Department in 1993. In 2004, he was shot in the line of duty and received the Department’s Service Medal – Combat.

Those who knew him say he loved his family, fellow officers and the city that he served.

Fair leaves behind a wife, Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Joyce Fair, and two children.

A wake will be held Friday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. Fair will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis.