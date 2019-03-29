× Former Memphis Basketball standout facing weapon and drug charges

MEMPHIS — A former star basketball player for the University of Memphis is scheduled to appear in court Monday on weapon and drug charges.

Andre Allen, who was the Tigers’ point guard when the team made it to the Final Four in 2008, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Cordova.

Arrest records state that Shelby County Deputies were serving a search warrant for a home on Beaver Trail Drive. Deputies searched the house and found marijuana and a loaded gun.

Allen is charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

This is not Allen’s first run in with the law. Back in 2014, he was arrested for similar drug charges. He has also been arrested before for patronizing a prostitute.