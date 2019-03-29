× Family: Body found in Dyer County identified as missing woman

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The family of the 24-year-old woman who disappeared last month have confirmed that the body found Tuesday night is Shelby Hubbard.

Identifying Hubbard is one part of this investigation, but there’s still a long road ahead for loved ones. An unforgettable smile is gone forever, and family members and everyone else just want to know why.

“She’s so young and beautiful, and I thought, oh my goodness, this is heartbreaking,” said Renee Butler, who lives nearby.

The 24-year-old lived in Dyer County with her parents. Those who know her can’t imagine why anyone would want to cut her journey short.

Even strangers can’t make sense of it.

“It’s hard to take it in,” Randal Butler, who also lives nearby, said. “I’m sure for the family, it’s like a dream, probably doesn’t feel like reality. A nightmare.”

On Thursday evening, the Facebook page “Finding Shelby” changed its name to “Remembering Shelby Hubbard.” This comes after the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office made a chilling discovery: a body in the wooded area behind Hubbard’s subdivision.

“It’s so many questions,” Randal Butler said. “It’s definitely fishy.”

TBI has taken over the investigation. A spokesperson said they are still waiting on the autopsy to confirm Hubbard’s cause of death.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Randal Butler said. “Definitely praying for them as answers start to come in.”

There are still many questions floating around, like how did investigators know to check the area behind her house in the first place because it’s believed she walked away from home the day after Valentine’s Day.

“They say her purse and everything was still at home,” Renee Butler said.

Now, it’s up to investigators to figure out who has the answers to what happened to Shelby Hubbard.

The TBI spokesperson said their investigation is active and ongoing.