Endangered Child Alert – Baby Missing in Mississippi

Posted 3:49 am, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58AM, March 29, 2019

Mariana Elise Johnson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued and Endangered Child Alert for a missing baby early Friday.

Authorities are searching for 8-month-old Mariana Elise Johnson of Scott County.  They say she may be traveling  with 29-year-old George Johnson Junior in a black Chevy Suburban with Mississippi tag SBA 5324.  The vehicle was last seen on Highway 80.  Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.

Mariana was last seen in a white long sleeve shirt with hearts on it.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511

