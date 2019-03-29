× Endangered Child Alert – Baby Missing in Mississippi

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued and Endangered Child Alert for a missing baby early Friday.

Authorities are searching for 8-month-old Mariana Elise Johnson of Scott County. They say she may be traveling with 29-year-old George Johnson Junior in a black Chevy Suburban with Mississippi tag SBA 5324. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 80. Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.

Mariana was last seen in a white long sleeve shirt with hearts on it.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511

WREG will continue to share updates as this story develops.