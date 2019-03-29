× Authorities: Hardin County inmate captured after escaping custody, injuring officer

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County inmate was taken back into custody after authorities say she overpowered an officer and escaped.

According to reports from CNN affiliate WZTV, the correctional officer transported Sarah Armstrong to a methadone clinic when she slipped out of her handcuffs and overpowered the guard. She then grabbed the keys to the vehicle and took off, briefly dragging the officer a short distance.

Once in Decatur County authorities said Armstrong ditched the vehicle and took off on foot. She was eventually taken back into custody when an officer spotted her coming out of a wooded area.

She was taken to the Decatur County Jail, WBBJ reported.

The law enforcement officer that was dragged is expected to be okay.