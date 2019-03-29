× Alleged attack over parking space lands Memphis woman behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after being accused of attacking two neighbors over a parking spot.

Memphis police said it happened in the 800 block of Bartlett Road on March 7.

The victims – a mother and daughter- told police they were involved in a verbal disagreement with Diamond Bradford over a parking spot. During the encounter, they said Bradford pushed the mother to the ground and began kicking her.

The second woman went to help her mother and that’s when she said Bradford pepper sprayed her. She was then punched repeatedly in the face.

Two or three other women then joined in on the attack before the victims were able to get to safety.

Police said surveillance video captured Bradford on camera assaulting the victims. She was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday.