U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests attempted murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an attempted murder suspect here in Memphis.

Anthony Love was located in the 2400 block of Charjean early Thursday morning and arrested on attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault harassment and violation of an order of protection charges.

On January 30, the victim stated she was sitting in her car in the 2300 block of Twain when Love assaulted her and tried to kill her by shooting her in the back of the head. He then pulled her from the vehicle and took off in her 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

He was taken to the Shelby County Jail.