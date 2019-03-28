× Southaven man wanted in Olive Branch murder arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Olive Branch has been taken into custody.

Authorities told WREG Tyease Kiosh Lofton was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Desoto County Jail. His bond was set at $999,999.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, the shooting happened in the 9700 block of Goodman Road on March 22. Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m.

They identified the victim as Bryan Harris of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Officers found Harris lying in a parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound to the chest. Harris was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Harris was arguing with several people in the parking lot when someone fired several shots at him.

Police identified the shooter as Lofton and issued a warrant for his arrest shortly after the incident.