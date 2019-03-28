× Sex offender caught living at house with children, again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sex offender was caught living in the same house as children who were previous victims of his sexual abuse, and WREG learned this isn’t the first time he was caught.

James Augusta Davis has a long history of run-ins with the law. Most notably, in 2014, police charged him with rape of a child and incest.

Davis pleaded guilty only to that second charge and went to prison. But he did not stay his entire six-year sentence because records show he was busted last year for living at a home with children—a clear violation of sex offender laws.

Diane Spencer lives near the home where police said Davis was staying with a woman and her children, providing a fake address to authorities so they wouldn’t know.

Davis was busted again earlier this month for the exact same thing.

“To me, he’s sick,” Spencer said. “He isn’t supposed to be around kids at all.”

Beryl Wight works for the Child Advocacy Center, and she said the community shares a responsibility to protect children.

“The long-term risks for kids who are abused range from increased risk for mental illness, suicide, increased risk for teen pregnancy, learning problems in school,” Wight said.

Her organization works with law enforcement partners to investigate child sexual abuse.

In Davis’s case, it went through the courts, and then he was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor.

WREG knocked at the door where Davis was caught, but no one answered.

According to arrest records, “Davis has been informed on several occasions that he is not allowed to live at that residence due to the nature of his previous sex offense.”

It’s still unclear why police let him to continue getting away with it.

WREG asked MPD how David got away with staying at the house, and they said they are looking into the case and should have some kind of explanation Friday. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.