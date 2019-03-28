× SCS elementary school opening pushed to 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis elementary schools were supposed to merge into one in a new state-of-the-art campus at the start next school year, but now those plans have been postponed until January 2020.

Shelby County Schools said that a sluggish permitting process and an unusually rainy year delayed construction of the new Goodlett Elementary school which will house students from Knight Road Elementary and from the current Goodlett Elementary.

“We were ready to go to the new school and so were the kids,” said parent Rachel Robinson.

The new school was supposed to open in August 2019, but will now open five months behind schedule.

Students will attend their current schools for the first half of the 2019 to 2020 school year before moving into the new school in January.

“They’ll be no disruption during the first semester in the sense that everyone will remain in their buildings,” said SCS spokeswoman Natalia Powers.

The new school will take up 150,000 square feet of space and will house about 900 students.