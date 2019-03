× Police: Man wanted for stealing $30K worth of property from Whitehaven Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of property from Whitehaven Elementary in the 4700 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect stole laptops, cellos, a pink bike and a few more items.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.