Police investigating after teen reportedly injured near Memphis fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a shooting overnight near the Memphis fairgrounds.

The family told police they initially heard shots being fired around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Several hours later, they discovered a 13-year-old inside the home had what appeared to a flesh wound. The girl appears to not have been seriously hurt because she was not transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

WREG crews saw police officers going door to door Thursday morning asking neighbors questions about the incident.

They have not made an arrest.