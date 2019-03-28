× Police: Couple charged after breaking into the home of her boss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after she and her boyfriend allegedly broke into the home of her boss.

The victim told police he left his Ross Road home around 11:40 p.m. on March 17 and returned before 3 a.m. the next morning to find his back door had been kicked in. His home was ransacked but it didn’t appear that anything was taken.

Three days later, the boss turned over text messages between himself and one of his employees, Alyse Willis. In the messages, police said the woman admitted to breaking into the home searching for the man’s money.

She was located a week later and charged with aggravated burglary.

According to police, Willis’ boyfriend Robert Williams was also arrested after he admitted to breaking open a door at the home and then waiting as a lookout.

He was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with aggravated burglary.