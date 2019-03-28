× Mississippi man accused of kidnapping, shooting friend over money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested after police say he kidnapped his friend and then shot him in the leg over money.

The victim told police he, Brandon Bonds and two other men were riding in the area of Park Avenue and Pendleton Street on January 22 when Bonds began accusing him of stealing money. Bonds parked the car at a local convenience store and all four men got out arguing.

According to the victim, the three men then attacked him, sending him running for his life. They eventually chased him down and forced him back into the car against his will.

As the men continued to argue, the victim said Bonds eventually realized that he had not stolen anything and drove him to the 3000 block of Huntington. That’s when Bonds allegedly warned the man not to take off running, but he did. The man was then shot in the leg.

Bonds was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.