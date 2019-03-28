× Memphis Express stay focused on playoffs despite AAF league’s shaky start

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Express football team said his main goal is still making the playoffs, amid talks that the team’s league could go under.

Tom Dundon, majority owner of The Alliance of American Football League told USA Today Sports on Wednesday that the newly formed football league could fold unless it gets help from the NFL Players Association to use young players from NFL rosters.

Despite a lackluster 2-5 record thus far in their inaugural season, the Memphis Express sit fourth in the AAF’s eastern conference.

On Thursday, Express President Koshi Irby said talk of the league possibly folding is not what he or his players want to hear now. Instead, he says they’re focusing on Saturday’s game at the Liberty Bowl.

“Our main and primary goal is trying to keep our playoff aspirations high and alive,” Irby said. “And that starts this Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Orlando. That’s what this team is focused on, that’s why my office is focused on. Everything else is just a distraction.”

Irby said, as a “start-up team” there are opportunities, challenges and issues that have to be put aside, especially with playoffs looming.

Under the direction Mike Singletary, the Memphis Express certainly created a buzz by signing football “bad boy” Johnny Manziel.

Irby believes this weekend’s game is the beginning of great things, not the end.

“Come out and enjoy a great show. You got Steve Spurrier returning to the great state of Tennessee. As we know, he always has something funny to say about those in Tennessee. So let’s just let him know that when he comes in here, he’s going to be in for a rude awakening,” he said.