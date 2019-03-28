Live at 9: Romance scams, Dance for Parkinson’s, Allison K. Summers & Nick Long

Romance scams

A scam alert for anyone looking for love. The Better Business Bureau has found that as many as one million consumers have lost close to $1 billion to online dating scams in the last three years. There are no typical victims and the scammers are targeting anyone and everyone.

Randy Hutchinson was here to explain.

Dance for Parkinson's

Ballet Memphis offers a dance class specifically designed for people who have Parkinson's disease and their caretakers.

Instructors for Dance for Parkinson's and a patient talked about the impact it is having.

Allison K. Summers

In the corporate world and beyond, sometimes you have to be disruptive to get more opportunities. Fortunately podcast host and author Allison K. Summers works to help others do just that.

Music with Nick Long

South Main's Songwriter Night will include a variety of talented musicians like Nick Long. He's joined by Mark Parsells to talk about the event and give us a sneak peek of what to expect.