Gas clerk killed in Raleigh

Posted 3:33 am, March 28, 2019

Memphis police are searching for a killer after a clerk at a gas station in Raleigh was fatally shot early Thursday.

Police say two people called for help just after 1 a.m. at the Exxon at the corner of Stage and Coleman roads.  First responders found the clerk dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers tell WREG that the shooting may have been the result of an apparent robbery.  Police did not immediately release any information about a possible suspect.  Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, police were still trying to contact the victim’s relatives.

WREG will continue to share updates as this story develops.

 

