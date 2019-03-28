ESPN broadcaster: Sorry for threatening hunter for rare kill

Posted 8:00 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, March 28, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. — ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann has apologized for insulting and threatening a Mississippi turkey hunter who killed a rare white turkey.

The Clarion Ledger reports the former MSNBC political commentator tweeted Wednesday that he was sorry for his earlier tweet that threatened 22-year-old Hunter Waltman.

The threatening tweet sent Monday has since been taken down. It asked readers to make sure the rest of Waltman’s life is “a living hell.” It also asked the Clarion Ledger to fire reporter Brian Broom, who wrote about Waltman’s kill.

Waltman told Broom on Wednesday that he had been verbally attacked in response to Olbermann’s tweet. The newspaper’s executive editor, Sam R. Hall, tweeted then that Olbermann’s threatening message would’ve been a “fireable offense.”

Many on Twitter asked ESPN if Olbermann’s actions violated company policy.

