Deputies identify body found in Loosahatchie River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in the Loosahatchie River in the 4700 block of North Watkins on Sunday.

Deputies identified the body as 56-year-old Gregory Westbrook. They’re still investigating the cause of his death, but they don’t suspect foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation.