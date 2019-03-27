× Woman accused of attacking 74-year-old grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is facing a felony charge after police say she attacked her grandmother earlier this year.

On January 18, the 74-year-old victim arrived at work with a black eye. Police were immediately called and were told that the woman was assaulted by her granddaughter, Kendra Edward.

The woman told officers that Edward and her small child live with her in Whitehaven. She said that the day prior she, Edward and Edward’s friend were inside the home when the older woman made a comment about how Edward chooses to discipline the four-year-old child. The comment apparently annoyed Edward who came into the older woman’s room and began arguing with her.

That’s when Edward allegedly punched the woman in the face before grabbing a hair brush and beating her in the head. The victim said she tried to get off her bed but the suspect kicked her in the stomach.

Hearing the commotion, the friend ran into the room, told the suspect “you can’t be doing that,” and pulled her off the woman. Both women then left the scene.

The older woman also told police the suspect has been verbally abusive to her in the past.

A warrant was issued several days later and Edward was taken into custody on Tuesday. She was charged with a felony count of criminal attempt-willful abuse and domestic assault-bodily harm.