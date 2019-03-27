× TBI investigating after woman’s body found in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities were called to Dyer County on Tuesday after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 6 p.m. stating that a woman had been found dead near South Rosemont Cove, which is just outside the city limits.

Authorities said they do not know who the woman is, how she died or who may be responsible.

The investigation has been handed over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.