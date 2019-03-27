Suspect wanted after attempting to rob business, fleeing scene

Posted 3:13 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, March 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a southeast Memphis business Tuesday.

The man attempted to rob Golden Title Loans at 5353 Knight Arnold Road but left after he was unable to get any money. He left the business on foot.

The man was described as about 6-foot-1, 215-230 pounds with long hair, medium complexion and medium build. He was wearing a black cap, a dark-colored motorcycle-style jacket with reflective stripes, dark-colored pants and black boots.

No arrests have been made, and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with suspect information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.061481 by -89.885147.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.