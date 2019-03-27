Suspect wanted after attempting to rob business, fleeing scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a southeast Memphis business Tuesday.

The man attempted to rob Golden Title Loans at 5353 Knight Arnold Road but left after he was unable to get any money. He left the business on foot.

The man was described as about 6-foot-1, 215-230 pounds with long hair, medium complexion and medium build. He was wearing a black cap, a dark-colored motorcycle-style jacket with reflective stripes, dark-colored pants and black boots.

No arrests have been made, and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with suspect information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.