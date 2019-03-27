× Suspect in CBU shooting arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting at Christian Brothers University earlier this month.

According to police, Tyrone Williams was arrested on an unrelated charge on Tuesday. While speaking with officers, Williams allegedly admitted to being involved in the incident on the CBU campus on March 13.

He stated he rode with two other suspects to the location with the understanding that they were going to rob Joshua Randle of his guns. When they arrived, they pulled in behind a woman’s car inside which Randle was seated, and two of the three suspects jumped out with at least one gun.

That’s when the driver put the car in reverse and hit the suspects’ vehicle twice. At the same time, Randle started reaching for a gun that was located behind his seat.

Seeing what was happening, the victims said the suspects took off heading towards East Parkway. Before they left shots were exchanged between the two parties, striking several cars in the parking lot.

Williams told police on Tuesday that he was the getaway driver. He was charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said the gun that Randle used had been stolen out of Olive Branch, Mississippi on March 9, 2019. He was taken into custody and charged with theft of property and carrying a gun on school property.

According to another police report, the other two suspects may have been taken into custody as well, but we are working to confirm that with authorities.