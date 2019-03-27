Police searching for man accused of stealing checks from Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing rent checks from an apartment complex.

There are nearly a dozen cameras outside of the leasing office at The Flairwood Apartments on Tchulahoma, but that didn’t stop a thief from breaking into the building in the middle of the night in February. A camera was rolling inside and captured it all.

Police say a man in a gray jogging suit used a large wrench to break glass in the front door. Once he did, he went straight for the night deposit box and stole several rent checks.

We spoke to a tenant who says he’s always been nervous about where his check ends up. He says he makes sure to hand it to someone in the office.

“People need to be cautious about what they do with, especially a check like that,” he said. “It’s crazy you would put your check in a drop box. They could say we didn’t get it, and, ‘boom,’ your rent is gone.”

Police say rent checks that were in the leasing office at the time are definitely gone.

If you recognize the person shown in the surveillance footage, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.