MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man walked into Methodist hospital in the 1200 block of Union with a gunshot wound Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.

Police say the 32-year-old victim is listed as critical, and the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Bellevue. They didn’t explain how he made it to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.