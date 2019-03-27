OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — One person was killed and three firefighters injured following an explosion on U.S. Highway 278 in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, a Blann Trucking Company vehicle was carrying ammonium nitrate from El Dorado to Texarkana, Arkansas, when the brakes caught on fire. Fire personnel were reportedly trying to get nearby residents out of their homes to safety when they saw the driver walk back to the vehicle.

Moments later it exploded.

The incident left the roadway closed for some time as authorities worked to contain the scene, THV 11 reported.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation posted pictures showing a 15-foot deep crater that was left behind.