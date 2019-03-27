× MPD looking for man who stripped car at Baptist East

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of stripping a vehicle in the parking garage at Baptist East Hospital on Monday.

Police say, surveillance footage shows the suspect, driving a 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, park beside the Infiniti Q70 and steal the parts. The tires, front grill and headlights were stripped from the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to have running boards, damage over the driver side rear tire, silver door guards on all four door and a GPS unit on the passenger side roof.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.