Millington Police report partial phone line outage

The non-emergency phone lines were out of service at the Millington Police Department early Wednesday.

Just before 3 a.m., the Department posted a message on Facebook saying the circumstances were beyond its control. According to the post, the non-emergency lines will be down for repairs until further notice.

The emergency 911 phone lines are still fully operational.

For non-emergency assistance, residents are urged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 379-7625 or (901) 379-7620.

