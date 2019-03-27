Live at 9: ‘Too Heavy For Your Pockets’, Riley Thad Young & Watoto Children’s Choir

“Too Heavy For Your Pockets”

This new off-Broadway play takes us back in time to 1961 and the journey of the legendary Freedom Riders through one character’s life-changing decision.Hattiloo Theater is producing “Too Heavy For Your Pockets” written by Memphis native Jireh Breon Holder.

Riley Thad Young

This Mississippi native studies musical theater at the University of Memphis and hopes his next stop will be Broadway. Riley Thad Young is a finalist in Be More Chill's karaoke contest which he talked about on Live at 9.

Watercooler Wednesday

A former cable news anchor calls for a Mississippi newspaper reporter's firing and more in a tweet. The Jussie Smollett case has everyone talking, including our panel made up of Bev Johnson, Christie Taylor and Todd Demers.

The Watoto Children's Choir

This dynamic children's choir has performed before presidents, royalty and foreign dignitaries, and was even featured on one Christian singer's album. Now, the Watoto Children's Choir from Uganda will continue their U.S. tour right here in the Mid-South.