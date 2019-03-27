× Khalid, Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson to sing at ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The ACM Awards will feature collaborations between pop star Khalid and Kane Brown, three-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile with Dierks Bentley and pop star Kelly Clarkson pulling double-duty with performances with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay.

The awards show airing on CBS on April 7 is also bringing back its flashback performance slots, this time with upcoming Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn and new male artist winner Luke Combs, who sing together on Brooks & Dunn’s upcoming duets album “Reboot.” Miranda Lambert, the most awarded ACM artist with 32 wins, will perform with 24-time ACM-winner George Strait, as well as sing a medley of her own hits.

Eric Church will perform with new female artist winner Ashley McBryde, while Aldean, who is receiving the ACM Artist of the Decade award, will also perform with Florida Georgia Line. Maren Morris will perform with Brothers Osborne.

Reba McEntire, who is set to host the awards show from Las Vegas, will also perform, as well as Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and newly announced group of the year winners LANCO.

Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the nominations with six apiece while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves has five nominations.