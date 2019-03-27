× J and J Waste customers say their trash is piling up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers of J and J Waste are complaining the company hasn’t picked up their trash for weeks.

Trash has been piling up in Lakeisha Baker’s neighborhood in Cordova, along with frustrations. She said their site says pickups will resume April 1, “but as you can see, it’s getting pretty crazy.”

“Trash is getting blown up and down the street,” she said. “It’s been about two weeks since they’ve picked up last.”

Baker says problems started last fall with J and J Waste being somewhat inconsistent on pickup days. Since the recent pile up she’s called, emailed and still hasn’t heard back.

WREG heard from several other J and J Waste Customers from different neighborhoods with the same problem.

The company also has an “F” with the Better Business Bureau due to unanswered complaints.

Baker said she’s started switching services. She pre-paid roughly $70 a quarter for the whole year — money that’s seemingly gone to waste.

“I think it’s terrible,” she said. “I don’t know if they’re going through some type of management shift or anything like that.”

Court records show multiple lawsuits against the owner Jo Carol Harris.

In February, Harris was evicted from another business she owns, Cordova Catfish.

J and J’s website only lists a P.O. box, and the company didn’t respond to WREG’s calls.

We didn’t find trash piled up outside the address listed for Jo and Theodore Harris on state filings and local property records — just a Mercedes and Corvette with personalized Tennessee Walking Horse Tags.

We found Theodore Harris at the new location for the restaurant.

“We have all these customers that, I know that their trash hasn’t been picked up,” he said.

Harris walked us toward the door and said he’d talk to us, then shut the door in our face.