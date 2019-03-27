× Hernando Elementary School warns contractor diagnosed with tuberculosis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernando Elementary School officials said Wednesday that an outside cleaning contractor had been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The Mississippi State Department of Health told school officials there would likely be a low risk to students and staff. The employee is no longer working on campus, and parents were contacted about the situation earlier this afternoon via email, the district said.

School officials will conduct a thorough investigation of the situation for our school district.