Henderson and Pollard share the spotlight on Tigers Pro Day

MEMPHIS– Over 50 scouts from all 32 NFL teams on hand out at the Murphy Complex on South Campus today for Tigers Pro Day where a number of Tigers were out to make an impression and improve their draft hopes.

Most of the scouts coming out to see playmakers Darrell Henderson and former Melrose High product Tony Pollard and both seemed to impress.

Pollard running in the 4-3’s and Henderson, who chose not to run the 40 day, showing off his power and versatility.

Henderson is the highest ranked Tiger prospect heading into April’s NFL Draft.