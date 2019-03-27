× Helena-West Helena woman wins $150,000 after house burns down

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. —A Helena-West Helena woman claimed $150,000 after winning the Powerball one month after her house burned down.

KATV reports that LeAndra Clay purchased a ticket for the March 23 drawing. She had four white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Clay also played the Power Play, which multiplied her $50,000 prize by three.

The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and 5.

Clay says she had been living in a shed ever since her house burned down in February 2019.