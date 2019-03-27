× Growing demand for survivors guilt support groups in wake of mass shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “What’s so heartbreaking is in the state of Tennessee in 2017 there were 51 kids between the ages of 10 and 17 who committed suicide.”

According to state data, one in 10 high school students attempt suicide in our country. The leave behind a grieving family, and classmates who can sometimes feel survivor’s guilt.

There’s a growing need for support groups as many young people are affected by trauma in their lives.

Scott Ridgway with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network said we need to be helping those students in their time of need.

“I think that is very important that every individual has to look at what their needs are when it deals with some sort of trauma.”

At the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, they currently only have a handful of staff members but that will soon change.

“We trained over 18,000 Tennesseans in the first six months and with Governor Lee’s new funding $1.1 million, we’re going to be able to add some more staff to be able to localize and work more with folks in the community.”

Suicidal thoughts don’t just affect mass shooting survivors. It also affects the kids we see in our community every day. Hopefully with the increase in mental health funding, suicide rates in the state will go down.

“This is an opportunity where we really need to promote more mental health and suicide prevention in our schools.”

If you’re suffering from suicidal thoughts, there’s a hotline you can call 1-800-273-TALK if you need help.