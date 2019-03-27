× Grandmother: ‘No ill will’ toward driver who killed 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 100 people revisited the site on Millbranch where an 11-year-old girl was hit and killed Tuesday.

Family and community members released balloons, gathered in prayer and laid out candles to remember Rakayla Blount, who they say lit up so many lives.

“She was a great kid and she just laughed, smiled, happy-go-luck,” said family member Donna Morgan.

“She was a girly girl. Loved to be shining,” said the victim’s great-grandmother Erma Turner.

Keara Williams, 22, posted a $100 bond Wednesday, and was released from jail after being charged for driving on a suspended license and not having insurance. But the victim’s grandmother said she forgives Williams.

“I have no ill will. The lady stayed. She was in tears when the law came, so that let’s you know that it wasn’t intentional,” said Danness Blount.

WREG learned Williams also got in trouble for driving on a suspended license in 2018.

Also present at Wednesday night’s vigil was Blount’s father, who family members say witnessed her death as she crossed Millbranch to try and reach him.

“It’s embedded in his head. He saw her when she went in the air, you know, his daughter. This is what he saw,” Blount said.

Williams is set to make her first appearance in court Thursday at 9 a.m.