Does It Work: Inverse Hair Conditioning System

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy Burress, makeup artist and hair stylist with High Point Salon, knows the importance of a proper hair care routine.

"Since I became a cosmetologist, I see the benefits of not washing your hair every day," she said. "You want it to be shiny, healthy, bouncy."

What is the deal with rinsing your hair with cold water?

"The cold adds, it locks in the moisture. It adds shine."

So maybe there is something to icing your long, short or colored locks.

According to Inverse Hair's website, when you use sub zero temperatures, moisture is rapidly absorbed into the hair fiber, creating an enduring elevated level of hydration in the fiber.

It comes with ice cores, the body that holds the ice cores and a bag for storage.

For starters, you need to freeze the ice cores in your freezer for two to four hours. We actually popped ours into the freezer the night before our test.

Burress used a spray bottle filled with water to drench her hair since it stated for best results, start from wet hair. Next, she sectioned off her hair then pulled the ice cores out of the freezer and slipped them into the body.

"We're going to hope it seals in the moisture. We'll find out after I blow dry."

"There is ice on your hair..."

"It feels a little weird, but it feels good," she said.

"The first thing you want to do is automatically clamp down. But you don't. You just need to glide down. It is such a cool feeling because it feels like you have two ice cubes going down your hair. "

Time to blow dry.

"The brush is gliding so much easier than it normally does."

Burress then finished the look with a few swipes to cool her hair.

"It's giving you the gloss for the shine. It's giving you anti frizz. It's putting moisture back in your hair which we lose when we use that heat tool."

Inverse Hair Conditioning System, you passed the Does It Work test.