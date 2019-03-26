Real-life heroes honored at fire department awards ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some real-life heroes are honored Tuesday evening at the Memphis Fire Department's annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony honors those who have saved lives and made a difference; men and women who, in some cases, risked their own well-being for the sake of another person.

Kaylee Mosley is on the list of those being honored. She was an intern with the Memphis Fire Department when duty called.

"I had to take deep breaths, remember my training, remember what I was taught and what I needed to do and just do it," Mosley said.

She found herself in the right place at the right time in June. She drove up on a crash on Highway 385 and rushed to save a man who had slammed into a wall.

"It kind of gave me a glimpse of what I might be doing," she said.

At first, the man wasn't breathing, but with the Mosley's help, he was able to hang on until first responders arrived.

"In that moment, it was very nerve-wrecking, but looking back on it, I'm very happy and excited and glad I was able to help," Mosley said.

She was able to help based on the skills she picked up while interning with the fire department. Now, she and dozens of other firefighters will be honored for their heroic feats.

Also to be honored at the ceremony are two firefighters who rescued a woman from a Waynoka Avenue apartment fire last March.

WREG's Stephanie Scurlock will emcee the event.