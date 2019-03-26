Police: Walls, Mississippi officer found with drugs in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Walls, Mississippi police officer was arrested on drug-related charges Tuesday after authorities say they found him unresponsive in a car.

Horn Lake Police identified the man arrested as James Mote, an officer in nearby Walls.

Police say they found Mote around 8 a.m., slumped over in a parked vehicle that was idling in a lot at 4150 Goodman Road West. That address corresponds to a Walmart.

Officers say they saw narcotics and drug paraphernalia near Mote’s lap. He was taken into custody and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

